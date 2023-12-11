According to Zenucchi, he and his wife Rossella Cominotti would have already tried to end it a month ago: what has emerged so far

Today the hearing will be held to validate the arrest of Alfredo Zenucchi, the 57-year-old accused of the murder of his 53-year-old wife Rossella Cominotti. Meanwhile, some macabre details about the affair emerge. He would have watched over the corpse for 36 hours. In the meantime, it cannot be ruled out that a handwriting expert's report will be requested on the letter found in the hotel room where the drama took place.

He is in prison on charges of voluntary homicide Alfredo Zenucchi, 57 year old from Bonemerse, who a few days ago took the life of his wife, 53 year old Rossella Cominotti.

The crime was committed in a room of the Antica Locanda Luigina a hotel Mattarana of Carrodano, near La Spezia, where the two had been staying for a few days. Since they had left without notifying anyone and arousing the concern of their family members.

L'December 8ththe hotel staff did the macabre discovery.

Zenucchi killed his wife with a razor and then he walked away, being tracked down and arrested a few hours later.

When questioned, he immediately responded confessed femicide and explained that his and his wife's intention was to 'end it together'. He also declared to the Carabinieri that he had left to find a place to take his own life, but that he hadn't been able to find the courage.

The investigations into the Rossella Cominotti crime

In the hotel room, some syringes were found, probably used for drug consumption, and one letter.

According to what emerges, in-depth investigations will be carried out on the latter. Zenucchi has in fact declared that to write it it had really been his wife and what it had been signed by both.

It is not excluded that one will now be arranged calligraphic expertiseto verify that it was actually the woman who wrote it.

According to the man's stories, it seems that he and his wife had already tried to take their own lives together. The episode occurred about a month ago in Bonemerse, inside the newsstand they had been managing for a few months.

Newsstand that they had purchased at the beginning of the year, only to realize shortly after that it had been a bad investment. From what emerges, the activity was at a loss but still not in debt.