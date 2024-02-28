Just yesterday, Maria Ferreira and Vittorio Pescaglini they should have separated in the Municipality, the first signature was only twenty days ago. This is what emerged from the first investigations, it seemed like a decision that both had accepted, but then something in the man clicked. And just the day before, he stabbed his wife, on the street, in the municipality of Fornaci di Barga, in front of the shocked eyes of all passers-by.

The tragedy occurred in via Cesare Battisti, right in front of the hotel where the woman had been staying since she decided to leave home. Vittorio Pescaglini waited for her locked in her car and when he saw her arrive, he got out and left. thrown at her with a knife. After the crime, the man sent a message to a friend of his, confessing what he had done “a bullshit” and then called the authorities to hand yourself over.

The witnesses, still shocked, said they heard Maria scream and saw her while was trying to escape. But she could do nothing against the strength of her husband, who managed to reach her and break her life forever. After the alarm was raised, the rescuers quickly reached the location, but were unable to do anything to save her. The 52-year-old of Brazilian origins had not no escape.

The accusation is that of premeditated voluntary crime. We are now awaiting the preliminary hearing before the investigating judge. The investigations revealed that since the separation decision, there had been no complaints or interventions by the police. However, Vittorio confessed to having acted because he couldn't accept the end of that marriagewhich lasted 20 long years.

The Mayor of Frabbriche di Vergemoli, where they lived together, is shocked. Michele Giannini wanted to express his thoughts:

I am shocked and saddened. Tragedies like this strike at your heart when people you know well are involved. Even more so in a small community like ours. I am speechless.

Also Caterina CampaniMayor of Barga, the municipality where the drama took place, declared: