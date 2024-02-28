The new law sets the EU target of restoring at least 20% of land and maritime areas by 2030, and 100% of ecosystems in need of restoration by 2050





While a Brussels the damage is still being counted after the protests of farmers who arrived in the European capital to say no to the policies of the European green deal, in Strasbourg the infamous law on Restoring Nature. In fact, the European Parliament confirmed the informal agreement with the Council on one of the most contested provisions of the Green Deal with 329 yes votes, 275 no votes and 24 abstentions. These are what some have defined as the mother of all environmental laws in the package of green deal measures from the European Commission.

The new law sets the EU objective of restoring at least 20% of land and maritime areas by 2030, and 100% of ecosystems in need of restoration by 2050. Concretely, each country will have to restore the habitats covered by the Nature Restoration Law , i.e. forests, prairies, wetlands, rivers, lakes and coral beds. With intermediate objectives. By 2030, at least 30% of those currently classified as in a state of degradation will have to move to a good state of conservation. The percentage must then rise to 60% by 2040 and 90% by 2050.

Priority should be given to the areas covered by the sites Natura 2000 until 2030. Once good conservation status has been achieved, the Twenty-Seven will have to ensure that no further habitat degradation occurs. And to do so, they will have to develop detailed national plans to present to the Commission. In short, a real blow to the heart, perhaps yet another blow to the agricultural world. And then we are surprised if tractors invade the cities of half of Europe. The comment of the co-president of the ECR Nicola Procaccini in a joint note with the head of the delegation of Brothers of Italy at the EP, Carlo Fidanza; “Shock and disbelief at the European Parliament's vote in favor of the NATURE Restoration law. Even if by a few votes, the theological sum of Commissioner Frans Timmermans passed, starting from the assumption that human beings are harmful to nature, from which they must be drastically expelled”. But some time ago the Minister of Made in Italy was also equally harsh Adolfo Urso who had defined the law as ideological folly. “It's a pre-war provision. It was developed before the pandemic, when there was a shortage of raw materials and before the Russian war in Ukraine. Today Russia told us that it is blocking wheat exports and this means that wheat is part of the hybrid war they have unleashed against us. And what we do? We tell farmers to produce less. It is madness”. In fact, this law seems to have been created specifically to further increase tension on the part of those who, like farmers, contest a sort of fury against their sector by the EU. Last year the law was the subject of a fierce opposition campaign by especially the conservative group, supported in part by the People's Party, which however split in the vote. the Group ofECRof which Fratelli d'Italia is a member, has repeatedly said the law would threaten the livelihoods of European farmers, disrupt established supply chains, decrease food production, raise prices for consumers and even obliterate urban areas to make way for green spaces.

These claims have instead been strongly contested by left-wing groups, the European Commission, dozens of NGOs, thousands of climate scientists, the renewables industry and large companies such as Ikea, H&M, Iberdrola, Unilever, Nestlé and Danone, who insisted that the goal of restoring nature is compatible with economic activity and is essential to ensuring the long-term viability of European soils. And the fact that the large food multinationals are supporting the law certainly leaves one at least dumbfounded, as in the case of farm to fork, another law harshly contested by the agricultural world. In short, if the air we breathed was already heavy, it is easy to think that the tension could now rise further.