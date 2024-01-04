The Colombian Government assured this Wednesday that the agreement it had made with Panama Sports to pay the eight million dollars for “organization rights” and for the “grant of media rights” of the 2027 Pan American Games It was for January and not December.

(In context: Colombia loses venue for the 2027 Pan American Games; Minister of Sports responds).

This was pointed out by the Ministry of Sports in a statement published after the regional organization took away the hosting of the 2027 Games from Barranquilla, considering that he failed to comply with the signed contract, in reference to the payments he had to make.

The parties had reached an agreement in October to fulfill the contract, which included the payment of four million dollars for the “organization fee” of the Pan American Games, an amount that had to have been disbursed on July 30 of last year.

Minister Astrid Rodríguez and Mayor Jaime Pumarejo received the Pan-American flag. See also Benedict XVI: this is how the world reacts to the death of the pope emeritus Photo: Barranquilla Mayor's Press

Four million dollars corresponding to “the granting of media rights” also had to be paid.

As it became known this Wednesday, the parties had supposedly agreed that the payment of the first four million dollars would be made before December 31, 2023 and the other four million dollars before January 31, 2024.

(Also read: Attorney General's Office asks the Government for explanations for the Pan American Games scandal).

They look for culprits

“In conversation with Neven Ilic, president of Panam Sports, the Minister of Sports, Astrid Bibiana Rodríguez, reached an agreement to make the total payment of eight million dollars during the month of January 2024, while there was a difficulty in doing so during the period 2023,” the Ministry said in a statement.

For this reason, the information added, the Ministry regretted that “surprisingly”, the regional organization sent the letter in which it stated, by “unilateral decision”, to terminate “the contract and cancel the holding of the Pan American Games in Barranquilla.”

Pan American Games Commission touring the sports venues of Barranquilla See also Hernán Torres: 'Everything worries me about Nacional, how he attacks and how he defends' Photo: Courtesy Communications Mayor's Office of Barranquilla

However, on social networks the topic continues to be talked about and it is insisted that The Colombian Government seeks by all means to fight to maintain the headquarters.

Luis Carlos Vélez, one of the most important journalists in the country, gave insights into what happened.

“President Petro asks his cabinet to do everything possible to recover the Pan American Games,” he indicated in his message on the X network.

And he added: “Palacio assures that President Petro never gave an instruction not to support the games. In the Palace there is talk of a very serious error and that someone must take responsibility.”

(Piqué and Clara Chía collapse their plans and cancel their wedding in 2024: Shakira's fault?)

Attention: 1. President Petro asks his cabinet to do everything possible to recover the Pan American Games 2. Palacio assures that President Petro never gave an instruction not to support the games. 3. In the Palace there is talk of a very serious error and that someone must… — Luis Carlos Vélez 🌎 (@lcvelez) January 4, 2024

(Keep reading: Totally ridiculous… (Meluk tells him)).