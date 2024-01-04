The arsenals of the Ukrainian army are exhausted, and therefore the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) are forced to use weapons that are not always suitable for hitting the target. A Spanish newspaper reported this on January 4 El Pais.

“Their arsenals are depleted. They fight with what they have, and not always with what is best suited to hit the target,” Alexander, a sergeant of the 47th separate mechanized brigade of the Ukrainian Armed Forces, told the publication.

He added that his brigade, like many others, is on a “diet of ammunition.”

The author of the publication also pointed out that many units of the Ukrainian Armed Forces are resorting to serious savings in order to preserve the remaining stocks of weapons.

The day before, Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmitry Kuleba said that Kyiv does not have a plan B in case of a shortage of military assistance from the West. On the same day, former adviser to ex-President of Ukraine Leonid Kuchma, political scientist Oleg Soskin, said that the West is not arming Ukraine properly.

In addition, on January 3, the commander of the special forces group of the South group of troops with the call sign Alf said that Ukrainian militants were showing uncertainty in combat positions due to a lack of Soviet-style ammunition. According to him, the enemy often uses cluster munitions.

The American newspaper The Wall Street Journal on January 2 also predicted a crisis for Ukraine due to a shortage of ammunition. The author of the article emphasized that this complicates the preservation of defensive lines that were previously occupied by the Ukrainian military.

The special operation to protect Donbass, the beginning of which was announced by Russian President Vladimir Putin on February 24, 2022, continues. The decision was made against the backdrop of an aggravation of the situation in the region due to shelling by the Ukrainian military.