Over the last few days, Francesco Totti received a visit from the Financial Police. The house of the former Roma captain was subjected to inspections by the military of the Economic and Financial Police Unit. Let's find out together what happened in detail.

After the release of the documentary film “Unica” in which Ilary Blasi tells his version of events regarding the separation with Francesco Totti, on the web there is nothing but talk about the former Roma captain. However, this time, to make him the protagonist of a gossip there have been a few financial issues that concern him personally.

In fact, recently, the Guardia du Finanza carried out checks inside the former footballer's house. The reason? According to rumours, there seems to be no accusation of escape against the man but, on the contrary, it would only be a fiscal check of an administrative nature. Therefore, nothing criminal for Ilary Blasi's ex-husband.

The Financial Police apparently decided to carry out an inspection inside Totti's house with the aim of gathering information regarding his accounting, specifically regarding sponsorships. Such information they will be evaluated over the next few weeks and the payments received must be regular, including the payment of taxes. The Fiamme Gialle intervened at the former footballer's house about ten days ago and now they will have to study the documentation collection.

Often, the Financial Police carries out periodic random checks, in particular for people who belong to the world of entertainment, the web, cinema and sports. It is above all those who are subjected to constant tax visits influencers hey celebrities who earn money from the web by addressing the public.