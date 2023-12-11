Over the last few hours, Veronica Peparini she spoke again about her pregnancy. In recent weeks, the choreographer, who is pregnant with twins, discovered that the girls would suffer from a pathology, foeto-fatal transfusion. Let's find out together what it is about in detail.

A few weeks ago, Veronica Peparini and Andreas Muller announced that they were soon to become parents. during an interview given to very truethe couple had discovered the sex of the two twins. However, a few days later, the choreographer went to the doctor to have one check-up visit which didn't go well.

In fact, during the ultrasound, the woman discovered that the two little girls would suffer from feto-fatal transfusion. It's about a pathology which forces one of the twins to donate nourishment to the other:

We discovered the feto-fetal transfusion during a follow-up ultrasound. Twins grow within the same placenta, however, one of them is the donor and the other receives the nourishment. So one grows faster, while the other loses weight. Fortunately we were able to intervene in time, but the pregnancy remains to be monitored

The well-known choreographer updated all her fans on current health conditions through social media. Andreas Muller's partner said she is not yet out of danger. In light of this, he will have to give himself some rest:

It is not known where this syndrome originates from, it can happen to anyone, especially when carrying out a twin pregnancy. Today I can't sit, even though I should be resting.

There were numerous messages of affection from fans and famous people who came together to help her face this difficult moment. Meanwhile, the couple remains optimistic and hopes for the Betterwith the exciting expectation of soon being able to hug their twins.