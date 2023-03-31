Two grandchildren who died under the supervision of their grandmother. Today the mother asks for justice, Tracey Nix risks up to 20 years in prison

Tracey Nix he risks 12 to 20 years in prison for leaving his granddaughter in the car alone, under the scorching sun. The story happened in Florida, but soon spread around the world.

Grandma Tracey Nix had just returned home from lunch with friends, forgetting the granddaughter in the car seat. The car, parked under the scorching sun, quickly became a hot oven, which left no way out for the little girl. Uriel.

When the woman remembered her granddaughter, it was already too late. She alerted the health workers, who, having reached the house, were only able to establish the death of the minor.

Today, Tracey’s daughter and mother of little Uriel, is demanding justice. She calls for her mother be punished. She had already lost a child because of her and, although she no longer trusted her, she had forgiven her and allowed her to see her baby under her surveillance. But that day, the two had been left alone.

He has to go to jail. As her daughter, she kills me to say it. As a mother, I demand it.

Both parents had another son, Ezra. One day, in December 2021, they had left him at his grandmother’s house, certain that she would look after him. But Tracey is asleep and the little one, without adult supervision, left the house and reached a pond. When Grandma woke up, it was already too late. Ezra was drowned.

Authorities closed the case as a tragic domestic accident, without incriminating the grandmother. Not long after, it happened for the second time. Little sister Uriel had the same fate.