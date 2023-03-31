The Court of Almería has sentenced Juan Enciso, who was mayor of El Ejido (Almería, 87,500 inhabitants) for 20 years, to five years and three months in prison, for the Westeros case, a plot of politicians and companies that depleted the municipal coffers in favor of private interests. Enciso, who governed the municipality of Almería between 1991 and 2011, has been sentenced for a continued crime of embezzlement of public funds in competition with a continued crime of falsifying a commercial document. The court has convicted 32 of the 47 defendants. Among them is the municipal comptroller, who has received a sentence of seven and a half years for embezzlement and bribery. The sentence, against which there is an appeal before the Supreme Court, comes after almost 16 years of the corruption complaint that IU-Los Verdes.

[Noticia de última hora. Habrá actualización en breve.]