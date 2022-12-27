The woman complains that some of the Vipponi say too many bad words

A new episode aired last night GF Vip. As usual, the twists could not be missing. Among the many, in these hours there is much talk of Luca Salatino’s decision to definitively abandon the most spied on house in Italy, but not only. Last night, the letter of reproach sent by a fan did not go unnoticed in the eyes of the faithful viewers of the program. Let’s find out together what happened in detail.

A viewer wrote a letter to Alfonso Signorini complaining that some Vipponi, especially Edoardo Donnamaria and Edoardo Tavassi, say too much bad language. After learning what the woman wrote, the two competitors could not help but apologize.

This is what the viewer, whose name is Anna Maria, wrote to the landlord Alfonso Signorini:

Dear Alfonso, I wanted to point out that there are characters who constantly swear. It’s time for those swear words to end. I am referring to Edoardo Tavassi and Edoardo Donnamaria.

And continuing, Mrs Anna Maria he wrote:

Be more composed because we see the program together with my grandchildren who are small and are their fans. They should have respect for those who watch TV, especially for my children who have never said bad words but started to say them to imitate them.

After learning what the viewer wrote, the messages immediately arrived apologies by the directly interested parties. This is what Vippone Edoardo Tavassi said:

We will try to limit ourselves. Don’t imitate us.

It is not the first time that viewers have complained about what Mrs. Anna Maria has written. We just have to wait for the next few days to find out if Edoardo Tavassi and Edoardo Donnamaria will they be able to keep their promise to limit themselves in swearing.