The Japanese division of Nintendo and intelligent systems have shared a new trailer for Fire Emblem Engagewhich introduces newcomers to the series to the basics of the combat system and character development.

The output of Fire Emblem Engage is laid on Nintendo Switch around the world for the next January 20, 2023.

Fire Emblem Engage – Introduction to Fire Emblem

Summon emblems and follow your destiny! The Evil Dragon has awakened! Fight as the Dragon God alongside legendary heroes to save the continent of Elyos in Fire Emblem Engage for Nintendo Switch. The battle for Elyos begins Every thousand years, legendary heroes called emblems imbue the one with the 12 emblem rings with extraordinary power. As the ritual approaches, Alear, the Dragon God of prophecy, awakens to collect the rings and bring peace to the continent. However, the Evil Dragon Sombron, archenemy of the Divine Dragon, pursues his nefarious goals and wants to take possession of the rings in turn. Only Alear and those who remain loyal to the Dragon God stand against Sombron to prevent the total destruction of the continent…

Source: Nintendo Street Gematsu