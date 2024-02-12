The market for so-called plug-in cars in Germany is facing a drastic decline. The numbers for the month of January 2024 are eloquent: car sales electrical compared to December last year, therefore the previous month, they fell by 54.9%; things didn't go much better for the cars plug-in hybridswhose decrease was 19.6%.

Traditional engines are reborn

There end of the incentive program decreed by the Berlin Government has certainly had an impact, and has not only led to the collapse of the electrified segment on tap, but has actually caused resurrect the so-called traditional engines. Also in this case the data released by the German Association of the Automotive Industry, better known as Vda, do not lie: registrations of diesel cars grew by 9.5%, those of petrol models by 9.1% and those of powered by LPG by 43.9%.

There are various causes

Overall, the German automotive market had to deal with a contraction in the first month of this year by 11.7%, a symptom that the recovery of traditional engines was not enough to reduce the impact of the collapse of the draft segment. According to analysts, it would be wrong to reduce all responsibility for this situation to the end of the incentive program: among the other causes mentioned are the weak economy, high financing costs and significant geopolitical tensions. All factors which, forecasts in hand, will also characterize the entire year which has just begun.