This week Club Deportivo Guadalajara could seal its pass to the round of 16 of the Concacaf Champions Cup 2024 in front of Forge FCafter they have a 1-3 advantage and will close the key at home, in this way the team's right back Alan Mozo offered a few words to Claro Sports prior to the confrontation.
“This is what this is (load of matches), on Tuesday (against Forge), nothing is written yet and we have to go out the same, to win. It is a qualifying round for an international tournament, that we earned being there and we have to show that we are a large team from the entire continent”
– Alan Mozo.
Despite the heavy workload of the last few weeks and those to come, the defender assured that this should not be an excuse for not achieving victory in each game, so they must give their best to win, because the The coaching staff is in charge of dosing the players.
“We are playing a Final in each of the games and this is the way, we cannot let up, we know that we have not won anything and always the most important game is the one that follows,” he noted.
“It has been a journey, many kilometers, but that is why we are here. We are professionals, we have to always perform. The four victories reflect what this team is, we are a family and we are going to continue down this path,” he stated.
The second leg of the first round against Forge FC It will be this Tuesday, February 13 at 9:00 p.m. from Akron Stadium. For the Sacred Flock, any victory, draw or defeat of no more than one goal serves to advance directly. In the event of losing by two goals, the match would go to a penalty shootout.
