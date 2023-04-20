He moved the Italian public by telling his story. Childhood for Carlotta Bertotti was difficult and painful, until one day..

The model Carlotta Bertotti she was a guest on the TV show Hyenas and told his story. Many people will treasure her words.

For a long time, her condition negatively affected her life, even leading her to feel uncomfortable and unable to socialize with people, especially at school. Then one day, Carlotta Bertotti looked in the mirror and accepted itself. From that moment on, her life changed and she managed to fulfill herself and find happiness.

The model was born with one birthmark on facecall Nevus of Ota. At just 8 years old, she had grown so much that it covered her half of the face. She was a child who was ashamed and could not look at people, for fear of being judged and teased.

It wasn’t until he turned 18 that he realized it wasn’t right to continue hide under layers of makeup and that she was beautiful too, as were every other girl.

When I was born I had a dot in my eye, they thought it was a birth trauma. Instead it was something destined to grow with me and to mark my face throughout my life. Before going to school, I spent hours putting on makeup and wearing a special contact lens so I didn’t have to face stares and questions. I had built a wall around me.