Juventus appeal won: black and white curve open against Napoli

Juventus-Napoli will be played with the Juventus curve open. Even the united chambers, to which the decision by the Court of Appeal of the Football Federation had been referred, accepted the appeal presented by the Juventus club. The sports judge had sanctioned the racist insults addressed to Lukaku, in the Coppa Italia match against Inter, with the sector being disqualified for a home match. Juve had underlined the work and the availability shown right from the start in identifying the fans who had become the protagonists of the “buu” against the Nerazzurri striker.

Juventus, open curve against Napoli! Appeal won

“The National Court of Appeal – United Sections, chaired by Carmine Volpe, upheld the appeal presented by Juventus FC against the sanction of the obligation to play a match with the Juventus Stadium sector known as the ‘Tribuna sud first ring’ without spectators, in relation to the semi-final first leg of the Frecciarossa Juventus-Inter Italian Cup, played on 4 April. In reform of the contested decision, the sanction imposed by the Sports Judge in relation to the ‘insulting chants and cries of racial discrimination against the footballer Romelu Lukaku’ was cancelled. On 14 April, the first section of the Court of Appeal suspended the provision, referring the knowledge of Juventus’ complaint to the United Sections”. by the Belgian striker from Inter after the 1-1 penalty in the Coppa Italia semi-final first leg.

Curva Juventus, the device of the FIGC

“In the hearing scheduled for April 19, 2023, held by videoconference, following the complaint with urgent procedure number 233/CSA/2022-2023, filed by the company Juventus FCSpA on 10.04.2023 against the sanction of the obligation to play a match with the sector of the stadium called ‘Tribuna sud first ring ‘ no spectators, in relation to the Frecciarossa Juventus/Internazionale match of the Italian Cup on 04.04.2023; having heard the lawyers Maria Turco and Luigi Chiappero for the claimant, Dr. Luca Scarpa for the Federal Prosecutor’s Office; has pronounced the following disposition: it accepts the complaint and, in reform of the contested decision, annuls the sanction imposed,” reads the press release from the FIGC.

Juventus to the Board of Guarantee, the agent: “The 15-point penalty is not justified”

And then there’s the most important and awaited appeal at Juventus: the one on the 15-point penalty. The Attorney General of Sport Ugo Taucer, who spoke at the hearing before the Coni Sports Guarantee College, suggested that the conviction sentence for the capital gains case be referred to the FIGC Court of Appeal to remodulate the penalty with respect to the -15 inflicted to Juventus in the last instance of judgement. “Within the scope of my powers vis-à-vis the federal prosecutor, from my point of view I have no observations that can be raised. I believe that the actions of the federal prosecutor were correct. I therefore feel comfortable stating that the counterparty’s arguments do not capture the period and I would consider confirming the accusatory hypothesis and therefore I am for the inadmissibility of the pronouncement”, explained Taucer, “but with one exception: with respect to article 4 in terms of the ‘lack’ motivation I fear that actually the profile of guilt, in the penalty in points to the team there is a ‘deficiency’ to be appreciated and evaluated in a new judgment, therefore to a referral for a new judgment by the Court”.

Juventus: “Cancel the 15-point penalty”

“The contested sentence is wrong, full of mistakes, which is why we ask for it to be annulled without postponement. Juventus has already been acquitted for the capital gains with a final sentence of May ’22”: said Maurizio Bellacosa, Juventus’ lawyer, during the hearing, which has just concluded, for the appeal to the Guarantee College presented by the Juventus club against the -15 in the standings for the capital gains case. “What has changed? The 14,000 pages of the Turin proceedings have arrived, but is there really anything that provides proof of the inflated values? No, there is only a general context. Nothing that changes the May 2022 acquittal”.

