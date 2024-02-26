Nobuo Ueamtsu is well known among video game enthusiasts for having composed some of the most famous soundtracks of the immortal saga of Final Fantasy but, according to his latest statements, his contribution to the world of video games may be over.

As reported by the Zeit website, Ueamtsu has declared that he no longer feels like creating the soundtrack for entire video games: this seems to be mainly due to some Health problems which have forced him, already in the past, to take steps backwards regarding the amount of work to be entrusted to himself.

To be precise, the Japanese composer stated that he is still involved in writing the main themes of the games, but he is certain of don't come back again to create an entire southtrack. The news greatly saddened fans who grew up and got to know the series more closely thanks to his work.

All things considered, therefore, it will be Fantasy (as had already been hypothesized in recent weeks) the last game to have a soundtrack entirely created by a composer: the title, exclusively for Apple Arcade, is an RPG developed by his old friend (and creator of the Final Fantasy saga) Hironobu Sakaguchi.



