The Putin regime has targeted one of the most well-known human rights defenders in all of Russia: Oleg Orlov, a veteran and point of reference for Memorial for over twenty years. The NGO denounces the abuses and violations that take place in Putin's Russia, at the same time documenting the atrocious repression of the Soviet era: in 2022 it was awarded the Nobel Peace Prize, but the Russian authorities ordered its closure. And now they have also targeted Orlov, demanding that he be sentenced to two years and 11 months in prison for his firm stance against the cruel invasion of Ukraine. The prosecutors made their request today, during a trial in Moscow whose political matrix is ​​more than evident. But they failed to silence the activist.

“I called the Russian political regime fascist, but that was not an exaggeration”

Orlov was dragged to court for a publication in French on Mediapart significantly titled “They wanted fascism and they got it”: a text in which the former co-director of Memorial openly denounced “the bloody war unleashed by Putin's regime in Ukraine”. Despite the threat of imprisonment, the veteran human rights defender has not taken half a step back. And today, in front of the court, he actually reiterated his ideas. “I am on trial,” he explained, “for an article in which I called the political regime established in Russia 'fascist' and 'totalitarian'. I wrote this over a year ago. At the time some of my friends thought I was exaggerating, but now it's blatantly clear: I wasn't exaggerating at all.”

“Repression, Navalny's death and the war in Ukraine are links in the same chain”

In his speech on the floor, Orlov criticized political repression, denounced the death in prison of Putin's number one rival, Alexey Navalny, and once again criticized the invasion of Ukraine: “These are all links in the same chain “, he said. Then he turned to the judges and prosecutors: “Aren't you afraid too? You probably love our country too: aren't you afraid to see what it is turning into? Aren't you afraid that not only you and your children but, God forbid, even your grandchildren will have to live in this absurdity, in this dystopia?”

A liberticidal law hits those who take sides against the war

Officially, the accusation leveled against Orlov is that of “repeated discredit of the army”, but behind this accusation there is a liberticidal law which in fact affects anyone who has the courage to take a stand against the military aggression ordered by the Kremlin: a law which provides for up to 15 years of imprisonment for the dissemination of information on the armed forces that should be deemed “false” by the dictatorship, and up to five years for the so-called “discredit of the army”.

The appeal process is underway. In fact, last year Orlov was unfairly found “guilty” and was given a fine of around 1,500 euros, but he was not given a prison sentence. However, the public prosecution has appealed the sentence. The judges will rule again tomorrow.