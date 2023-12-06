FIA approves cooling scoop

The post-race images of Lusail, with several drivers having to receive medical assistance after reaching exhaustion in muggy weather conditions, advised the FIA ​​to intervene for 2024.

As we already announced following the latest F1 Commission meeting, the drivers will have the opportunity to cool down in extreme weather conditions, such as those encountered in Qatar. Now the green light has also come from the World Motor Sport Council, the FIA ​​body that establishes the regulations of Formula 1 and other competitions under federal aegis.

In the Baku meeting, which the FIA ​​reported on a little while ago and in which the president of F1 Stefano Domenicali and the Ferrari team principal Frederic Vasseur were also present, the World Motor Sport Council approved what was indicated by the F1 Commission: in the technical regulations the drivers will have the cooling scoop (a refrigeration system). Work on the possibility of combating extreme heat will continue over the days.

The other changes

The WMSC also approved other changes. Specifically, the number and mass of certain metal floor components that have been identified as a safety risk if they become detached from a car will be limited; the time spent on the starting grid drops from 50 to 40 minutes, as was the case before the pilot presentation elements were tested before the race; limitations on the possibility of working on cars starting from the pit lane; mandatory evacuation of personnel and equipment 90 seconds after the start of the training round; minor changes to the 2026 power unit technical, sporting and financial regulations.