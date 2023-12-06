At the Day of the Devs event, it was announced Kind Words 2 sequel to a highly acclaimed game in which the objective is to to be kind with other real players. But what do you do in the game?

A simple game

Kind Words 2 invites us to be kind

In the first Kind Words the player simply had to write kind messages to other players, composing missives and spreading some Love around the game world, getting stickers as rewards. From what we saw during the presentation, Kind Words 2 will use the same mechanics, but will expand the communication possibilities.

The developers’ goal is to encourage empathy between people, making them feel less alone.

Consider that the original idea was very popular, so much so that the game has its own Steam 98% positive reviews out of more than 7,000 received. We’ll see if the sequel, which cannot boast the same originality as the first chapter, will do better.