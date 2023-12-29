A citizen found her lifeless and with signs of strangulation: an investigation opened into the tragic death of Gemma Wiseman

The world of English football and Paralympic sports is completely devastated by the news of the death of Gemma Wiseman, football champion for the deaf. The 33-year-old was found lifeless and with obvious signs of strangulation in woods on Wilkinson Road, near Norwich. He leaves behind his wife and their 3-year-old daughter.

A sudden and dramatic loss has hit the world of sport in Great Britain, particularly that of soccer and sports paralympics.

Last December 16, as reported by a note published by all the British media, a body was found in one wooded area on Wilkinson Road, near Norwich.

A citizen noticed it and immediately contacted authoritywho arrived on site and carried out all the findings of the case and transport the body to the morgue.

It would then take place there recognition of the victim, who turned out to be Gemma Wiseman. Furthermore, clear lights were found on her body signs on the neck of strangulation.

The note reads: “On December 16, 2023, Gemma lost her life. Her family and friends are absolutely devastated“. Then, he continues:

Gemma leaves behind his devoted wife Laura and their three-year-old daughter, who are now completely lost without her. We kindly ask for donations to help pay for Gemma's funeral and give her the send-off she truly deserves. So, if anyone would like to donate something, this gesture would be extremely appreciated.

Who was Gemma Wiseman

Gemma Wiseman's name was a lot known nationallythanks to his activity professional deaf footballer.

Countless trophies and successes achieved wearing the Great Britain shirt. The most prestigious of his had arrived in 2016, when he had conquered the bronze medal in the world Cup of football for the deaf which took place in Italy. At her side on that occasion was also his wife Laura, also a deaf footballer.

In 2013, at Deaflympics in Bulgaria, again with the English national team, he won the bronze medal.

Yesterday, December 28th, the County of Norfolk officially opened an investigation about his death.