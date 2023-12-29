Polish Defense Minister Wladyslaw Kosiniak-Kamysz confirmed this Friday that The aerial object that was detected this Friday in Polish airspace “was, according to all indications, a Russian missile.”



The minister declared at a press conference in Warsaw that the projectile “was tracked by Polish defense systems until it left Polish airspace.” and emphasized that there is confirmation of the course followed by the missile “by allied radars.”

Shortly after the incident became known, there was speculation that the projectile could have landed on Polish territory, Therefore, a search operation for the remains was launched involving 200 police officers equipped with drones in Hrubieszów (east), near the Polish-Ukrainian border.

The President of Poland, Andrzej Duda, convened a meeting of the National Security Assembly at noon, attended by the Minister of Defense, the Chief of the General Staff of the Polish Armed Forces, General Wieslaw Kukula, the commander of the Operational Command of the Armed Forces, General Maciej Klisz, and the Polish ambassador to NATO, Tomasz Szatkowski.

BREAKING: Polish President Andrzej Duda starts emergency meeting with the National Security Bureau after a suspected Russian missile strikes Poland. Poland is a NATO member state pic.twitter.com/H4f6Qzfjrl — Visegrád 24 (@visegrad24) December 29, 2023

Furthermore, according to the head of the Polish presidential chancellery, Marcin Mastalerek, At the end of that meeting, Duda had an online conversation with NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg.

Stoltenberg, for his part, assured this Friday that the Alliance remains “vigilant” in the face of incidents such as that of the Russian missile that flew over Polish airspace.

Stoltenberg indicated through his profile on the social network X (formerly Twitter) that the transatlantic organization “stands in solidarity with our valuable ally.” He added that the Alliance “is monitoring the situation” and that they will remain “in contact as the facts become established.” “NATO remains vigilant,” he concluded.

This Friday, Ukraine suffered the most “massive” wave of missile and drone attacks since the beginning of the invasion.

In April of this year, the remains of a Russian-made air-to-ground rocket were found in a forest near the city of Bydgoszcz, in northern Poland, and in November of last year a missile hit Przewodów, six kilometers from the city. Polish-Ukrainian border and killed two Polish farmers.

EFE