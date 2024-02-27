Last February 26, the world of entertainment, music and Italian journalism lost one of its greatest, Ernesto Assante. In today's episode of Italian storiesthe presenter Eleonora Daniele he obviously wanted to remember him with words of great esteem and affection. A very touching moment for her, the guests in the studio and all the spectators.

Credit: Rai – Italian Stories

Born in Naples on 12 February 1958, Ernesto Assante He began his journalistic career in 1977, collaborating with the Workers' Daily. From his early years his interest was in music, of which he later became one of the greatest critics and experts at a national level.

One of the biggest signatures of Republicfor which he has worked since the late seventies, has brought his culture into the musical field also in radioin TVin libraries and also at the University. From 2003 to 2009, in fact, he was a professor of theory and technique of new media at the faculty of communication sciences at the Sapienza University of Rome.

The journalist's death was sudden, which occurred in Rome following a sudden illness, perhaps a stroke, which left him with no escape. He left her in the deepest pain wife Eleonora and the daughters Sofia and Costanza.

Credit: Rai – Italian Stories

Obviously, all those who were lucky enough to know him and work with him are also suffering greatly from this loss. As the Rai and Eleonora Daniele Appunto, who remembered him like this today during the episode of Storie Italiane: