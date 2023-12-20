Earthquake today in the province of Reggio Calabria 20 December 2023

An earthquake of magnitude 3.6 was recorded today, Wednesday 20 December 2023, in Samo, in the province of Reggio Calabria.

The shock was recorded at 7.49 amEngv with geographic coordinates (lat, lon) 38.0490, 16.0560 to a depth of 14km.

The earthquake was felt in several areas in the province of Reggio Calabria, but, according to initial information, fortunately it should not have caused any damage to people or things.

However, checks by the fire brigade are underway to check for any damage to the buildings.