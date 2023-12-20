Earthquake today in the province of Reggio Calabria 20 December 2023
An earthquake of magnitude 3.6 was recorded today, Wednesday 20 December 2023, in Samo, in the province of Reggio Calabria.
🔴 [DATI #RIVISTI] #earthquake ML 3.6 at 07:49 IT on 12/20/2023 at 3 km S Samo (RC) Prof= 13.9 Km #INGV_37185691 https://t.co/EqZo566OY3 https://t.co/0CbRMDmkOM
— INGVterremoti (@INGVterremoti) December 20, 2023
The shock was recorded at 7.49 amEngv with geographic coordinates (lat, lon) 38.0490, 16.0560 to a depth of 14km.
The earthquake was felt in several areas in the province of Reggio Calabria, but, according to initial information, fortunately it should not have caused any damage to people or things.
However, checks by the fire brigade are underway to check for any damage to the buildings.
