His Highness Sheikh Humaid bin Rashid Al Nuaimi, Member of the Supreme Council and Ruler of Ajman, issued Emiri Decree No. 14 of 2023 regarding Ajman University, with the aim of strengthening the university’s educational and research mission, ensuring its financial independence, and providing distinguished educational opportunities for students from all over the world.

Pursuant to the decree, the university will be reorganized to be a non-profit academic scientific institution, with the legal personality and legal capacity necessary to achieve its objectives and exercise its established powers, enjoy financial and administrative independence, and be owned by the government of the emirate, and the financial, administrative and human resources systems in force in the government do not apply to it.

The decree specified the university’s goals of supporting the development process and scientific research, and achieving academic and research excellence at the local, regional and international levels, in addition to contributing to enhancing higher education opportunities and their diversity locally and regionally, providing the community with qualified cadres, and spreading the culture of innovation and entrepreneurship.

On this occasion, His Highness Sheikh Ammar bin Humaid Al Nuaimi, Crown Prince of Ajman, Chairman of the Executive Council, Chairman of the University’s Board of Trustees, praised the wise decision of His Highness Sheikh Humaid bin Rashid Al Nuaimi, Member of the Supreme Council and Ruler of Ajman, according to which Ajman University was transformed into a non-profit academic scientific institution. .

His Highness stressed that this decision will open new horizons for the university’s academic excellence, and represents an extension of the approach of prestigious international universities to enjoy financial and academic independence, allowing them to provide high-quality education and conduct pioneering scientific research.

His Highness the Crown Prince of Ajman said that this transformation is in line with Ajman University’s firm commitment to providing the highest levels of quality in education and enhancing its responsibility in serving and developing society. The university will be able to strengthen its position on the global higher education map in academic excellence, research initiatives, and student support services. And improving the facilities so that they directly benefit our students and members of the teaching and administrative staff.

This decree cancels Emiri Decree No. 6 of 2021 regarding the organization of Ajman University, and any text or provision contained in any other legislation that conflicts with the provisions of this decree is also cancelled. The bylaws and regulations in force at the university will continue to be implemented until the rules and regulations stipulated in this are issued. Decree: This decree shall be effective from the date of its issuance and shall be published in the Official Gazette.