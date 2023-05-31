Arrives in DS dealerships the special series Esprit De Voyageavailable on models DS 4, DS 7 And DS 9. It is an installation that is inspired by the world of fashion and adds design features typical of the typical French savoir-faire. Esprit De Voyage it is also offered in versions Plug-in hybrid E-TENSE of DS 4, DS 7 and DS 9. The presentation to the press took place at the premises of “Space The Box” in Origgio, in the province of Varese, which for the first time hosted the event of an Automotive Brand.

DS Esprit De Voyage features

The DS Esprit De Voyage models were developed starting from the trim level Rivoli. The series is distinguished by the Esprit De Voyage badge on the dashboard of both models and is inspired by the iconic guillochage embossing of the Parisian watchmakers Clou de Paris.

Esprit De Voyage motif on the dashboard

Also noteworthy is the particularity of the caps of the rear view mirrorspersonalized through a design engraved with a special laser pattern.

Esprit De Voyage motif on the wing mirror

The DS 4 and DS 7 models are available in six body color variants, of which five are shared: Première Grey, Platinum Grey, Crystal Grey, Pearl Black And Pearl WhiteWhile Babylon red is the sixth shade for the DS 4 model. All described colors can be combined with a Black Pearl roofWhile Imperial Blue it is only possible on DS 7. The DS 9 model is available in four colors: Crystal Grey, Imperial Blue, Platinum Gray and Pearl Black.

DS 4 Esprit De Voyage

On the DS 4 special series Esprit De Voyage we also find 19″ Cannes rimsdiamond-cut with matt lacquer, which introduce a new colour matt anthracite grey. Also among the equipment of the DS 4 are the DS Extended Head Up Display, infotainment DS Iris System, DS Smart Touch, DS Drive Assist 2.0 level 2 autonomous driving and the headlights DS Matrix LedVision.

DS 4 Esprit De Voyage

Among the standard features there is also the electric seats package with massage and ventilated front seats, heated steering wheel, electric tailgatealuminum pedals and soundproofed side windows.

DS 4 Esprit De Voyage front 3/4 DS 4 Esprit De Voyage lateral DS 4 Esprit De Voyage 20″ alloy wheels DS 4 Esprit De Voyage 20″ rear alloy wheels DS 4 Esprit De Voyage rear 3/4 DS 4 Esprit De Voyage black panoramic roof DS 4 Esprit De Voyage front light signature DS 4 Esprit De Voyage headlight DS 4 Esprit De Voyage cockpit DS 4 Esprit De Voyage front passenger seat cover DS 4 Esprit De Voyage wing mirror DS 4 Esprit De Voyage dashboard trim DS 4 Esprit De Voyage

DS 7 Esprit De Voyage

DS 7 Esprit De Voyage stands out for its exclusive interior in clear skin and brilliant: the interior of the seats and upholstery in fine Nappa leather presents itself in one colour Pearl grey specific to this collection. In addition, the front seats are heated, massaged and ventilated, while the rear seats boast an adjustable backrest.

DS 7 Esprit De Voyage

The standard equipment is improved, with infotainment system DS Iris Systemprojectors DS Pixel LedVision 3.0, aluminum pedals, PolyAmbient interior lighting, noise-absorbing side windows and electric tailgate with hands-free access. Finally, the exclusives 19″ Oyama rims feature special Glossy Black inserts.

DS 7 Esprit De Voyage front 3/4 DS 7 Esprit De Voyage lateral DS 7 Esprit De Voyage on the road DS 7 Esprit De Voyage door sill DS 7 Esprit De Voyage rear 3/4 DS 7 Esprit De Voyage cockpit DS 7 Esprit De Voyage

DS 9 Esprit De Voyage

DS 9 Esprit De Voyage is also characterized by Light colors and brilliant in the interior with seats entirely in pearl gray Nappa leather. The center console, dashboard and door panel trim are all in pearl gray Nappa leather. The interior trim is fully upholstered in Pearl Gray Alcantara and high-quality materials accompany other features, including a steering wheel in Black Basalt grain leathera basalt black dashboard in Nappa leather and a rear shelf in Black Alcantara.

DS 9 Esprit De Voyage

Externally, the version E-Tense 250 is recognizable thanks to the new rims 19″ chambord with matte Anthra Gray finishes, while the model E-Tense 4×4 360 mount i 20″ Munich rimsequipped with pneumatic tyres Michelin Pilot Sport 4S.

DS 9 Esprit De Voyage DS 9 Esprit De Voyage lateral DS 9 Esprit De Voyage cockpit DS 9 Esprit De Voyage frontal DS 9 Esprit De Voyage 19″ alloy wheels DS 9 Esprit De Voyage cockpit DS 9 Esprit De Voyage passenger compartment air vent DS 9 Esprit De Voyage Nappa leather front seat DS 9 Esprit De Voyage rear seat armrest DS 9 Esprit De Voyage rear view mirror DS 9 Esprit De Voyage logo DS 9 Esprit De Voyage passenger door sill DS 9 Esprit De Voyage

DS Esprit De Voyage prices

DS 4 Esprit De Voyage is available in Italy starting from 43,000 euros. Three engines in the range: the plug-in hybrid version E-Tense 225 (€54,000), the one with a petrol engine Pure Tech 130 (€43,000) or with engine BlueHDi 130 diesel (€44,450).

DS 4 Esprit De Voyage cockpit

Three possibilities also for DS 7 Esprit De Voyage, which in Italy starts from €49,750: the plug-in hybrid version E-Tense 225 (list price €58,600) or E-Tense 300 4×4 (63,800 €) or, alternatively, the version equipped with an engine Diesel BlueHDi 130 with automatic transmission (€49,750). DS 9 Esprit De Voyage is available in Italy starting from €76,250.

👉 DS 4 PureTech 130 Auto Esprit De Voyage: €43,000

👉 DS 4 BlueHDi 130 Auto Esprit De Voyage: €44,450

👉 DS 4 E-Tense 225 Esprit De Voyage: €54,000

👉 DS 7 BlueHDi 130 Esprit De Voyage: €49,750

👉 DS 7 E-Tense Esprit De Voyage: € 58.600

👉 DS 9 E-Tense 250 Esprit de Voyage: €76,250

👉 DS 9 E-TENSE 4×4 360 Esprit de Voyage: €87,600

DS photo special series Esprit De Voyage

