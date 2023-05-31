She was studying at the “Giuseppe Rechici” linguistic high school in Polistena, in the province of Reggio Calabria, and it was precisely with school that she went on an excursion on the Lao river, in the Pollino park, which cost her her life: the body of Denise Galatà, 18 years old last October, who died after the dinghy on which she was on board while rafting capsized. She was passionate about scientific subjects, the trip represented a moment of relaxation before the high school exams, which they will hold in less than a month. She planned to enroll in medical school. She was a girl full of life, with ambitions and hobbies.

On her 12,000-follower TikTok profile, she danced and enjoyed life, went to the gym, “she took great care of her body,” says Giorgia Cannatà, her friend. She lived in a countryside area between Polistena and Rizziconi, where she lent a hand to Catholic Action. “She was a generous girl”, recalls the parish priest Don Nino Larocca. “Denise had now entered life – now says the mayor of Rizziconi, Alessandro Giovinazzo, who proclaimed the city mourning – Who knows what plans she had”. Denise was taking a field trip sponsored by her school. According to the story of the companions who were with her, the dinghy on which she was on reared up, throwing her away.

A day later, firefighters found his body. “Rafting must be fun in complete safety for the people who practice it”, Emanuele Bernasconi, owner of Rafting.it, explained to Corriere. “Like all outdoor activities, however, it has a margin of unpredictability that we try to minimize. The water level can vary from hour to hour due to the upstream conditions, unexpected situations can arise, but an expert instructor knows how to modulate the choices in relation to the situations”. The Castrovillari Public Prosecutor’s Office has opened an investigation. Pollino Rafting, which organized the excursion on the Lao River, described the event as a “tragic fatality”.