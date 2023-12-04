Cyberpunk 2077 will receive the expected and full-bodied tomorrow update 2.1and CD Projekt RED has seen fit to present the news of the important update with the trailer which you can see below.

If you have read our special with all the news of Cyberpunk 2077 update 2.1, you will already know what the package contents and the features that are introduced by the Polish study.

Among other things, we will see the arrival of the meternew vehicles and races to best use them, new chases and a large amount of improvements dedicated to all aspects of the experience.