Genoa – The TAR of Liguria with five sentences published today, it judged “inadmissible” the five appeals presented by the Superba company against the acts of the Port Authority of the Western Ligurian Sea and against the Spinelli group relating to concessions in the port of Genoa, also linked to the depot transfer project chemicals from the inhabited area of ​​Multedo to the port of Sampierdarena.

The appeals concerned concessions on areas such as the former Carbonili, Calata Concenter, spaces between the Rubattino bridge and the former Idroscalo. The Superba company had presented a series of appeals with which, in order to safeguard the possible relocation contained in the concession applications presented in 2017, it essentially aimed “to paralyze initiatives which, according to its assessment, could lead to a de facto situation contrasting with the future assignment of the compendiums of Calata Concenter or Ponte San Giorgio”, explains the TAR in the sentences.

“The challenges were implemented through numerous additional appeals, although the 2017 applications, even if not subject to formal waivers, had peacefully become recessive compared to the new option exercised in favor of the relocation of the plants on the Somalia bridge site”, highlight the TAR judges.