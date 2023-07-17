They were among the most indomitable rivals in one of the last Italian derbies: now Romelu Lukaku and Juan Cuadrado are ready to swap shirts. After the negotiation for the Belgian to land at Juventus, it’s up to the former black and white flag to take the opposite path to wear the Nerazzurri. The Coppa Italia semi-final first leg between Juve and Inter ended in a brawl and red cards flew: here’s how it went