The Colombian pilot Sebastian Montoya dreams of a victory in a complicated season in the Formula 3, will start from fourth place to contest the ninth and penultimate round of the FIA ​​Championship in the category that is run on the emblematic Spa-Francorchamps circuit, in Belgium.

Sebastian, son of Juan Pablo Montoya, He flew in the qualifying test held this Friday in the and was the best pilot of his team Campos Racing.

Sebastian Montoya

“I know the track well, I have had good duels there and I have also collected good points. But it is a difficult circuit, especially because of the weather, and we will have to be very careful not to be eliminated early,” said Sebastián Montoya.

The fundamental thing, he specified Montoya“We will need to score important points so that we can go to the summer break and return with full batteries for the last round of the season, in Monza, Italy, at the end of August and the beginning of September.”

The Colombian driver is looking for his first in the 2024 season, after setting the goal of winning to move up to Formula 2. “I am dedicated to my career and my dream, and I am giving it my all. When you have a goal you have to work hard, it is not a sacrifice, it is what you have to do. There is no plan B, if you have one it is because you do not have confidence in plan A. I want to be in Formula 2 next year and if not in Formula 1. I know it is difficult to get there, but if you are a fast enough driver, good enough and you have the dedication, opportunities open up. I am focused on my driving and going race by race,” he told EL TIEMPO a few months ago.

Sebastian Montoya

“I feel like I am a winner, but we are in a category with the best drivers and it is very difficult to win. I know I can win and be in the fight. I have worked on my mental side and it has helped me a lot. I have done a lot of training in karts and in a simulator to be a more complete driver on and off the track,” he added.

For the sprint race on Saturday, July 27 with a reversed grid from 1 to 12, the 18-year-old will start ninth.

