MoD: RAF spotted over Black Sea

The aircraft of the Royal Air Force (RAF) were detected over the Black Sea, approaching the state border of Russia. This was stated by the Russian Ministry of Defense on its channel in Telegram.

“In order to prevent the violation of the State Border of the Russian Federation, a Su-27 fighter was raised into the air (…) The crew of the Russian fighter identified the air targets as a strategic reconnaissance aircraft RC-135 and two Typhoon fighters of the British Air Force,” the defense department noted.

The Ministry of Defense also added that when the Russian fighter approached, the British planes turned around and flew in the opposite direction. The Russian state border was not violated.

