Nice (AFP)

French defender Malang Sarr has joined Lens on a two-year contract, with the option of an additional year, from Chelsea on a free transfer, the French club announced.

Sarr, 25, a graduate of the Nice Academy, only played a “handful” of matches for Chelsea, which he joined in 2020, and the London club loaned him to Porto, Portugal, and then to Monaco, France.

“Despite the challenges, he never gave up,” Lens general manager Pierre Driussi said in a statement, noting Sarr’s “European experience” and “his humility and dedication to the team.”

Sarr became the third player to join Lens this summer, after Ecuadorian defender Juaner Chaves from Brazilian club Bahia, and Burkinabe goalkeeper Herve Koffi from Belgian club Charleroi.