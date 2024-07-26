James rodriguez is a topic of conversation in Italian lands after being offered to the Napoli Yet the LazioThe Cucuteño is looking for a new opportunity in Europeafter his complicated experience in the Sao Paulo, Brazila club with which he terminated his contract a few days ago.

The captain of the Colombia selection has a clear objective: to play in Europe. Both he and his entourage have explored some club possibilities in Italy and Spain, who are looking for reinforcements for this transfer market.

James Rodriguez in the match against the Panama National Team

The Lazio option would not be real

In recent days, there has been talk of the possibility of joining Lazio; in fact, the sporting director of the Roman club, Angelo Fabiani, He put cold water on the issue.James Rodriguez? We’ll see, in the meantime we have to think about the exits right now.”

Corriere dello Sport, In its edition of this Friday, it explained that James Rodríguez “today is not a realistic hypothesis” in the Lazio which is focused on other names and other positions.

“In recent days the suggestion was made that James Rodriguez, 33 years old, released after his experience in Sao Paulo. His name bounced around social media and was offered to half the world. There is no confirmation from Lazio, as of today it is not a realistic hypothesis,” the cited media outlet stated.

Charlotte (United States), 07/11/2024.- Colombia's James Rodriguez reacts to defeating Uruguay in the CONMEBOL Copa America 2024 semi-finals match between Uruguay and Colombia at Bank of America stadium in Charlotte, North Carolina, USA, 10 July 2024 . EFE/EPA/ERIK S. LESSER

Claudio Lotito, Lazio president and tough guy in negotiations, would not have him on his radar due to the high demands made by both the Colombian and his entourage, some media outlets explain.

According to the media Goal Brazil, The 33-year-old from Cúcuta is asking for a salary of no less than 3.5 million euros per season to sign a new contract, the figure would not be negotiable given the Copa América he starred in, and in which he was chosen as the Best Player of the tournament.

The problem would be the high demands of James Rodriguez

In Italy indicate that James Rodriguez He would require a contract of 2 to 3 years, a complicated situation considering his age and what happened in previous experiences: he left Al Rayyad, Olympiacos and Sao Paulo without fulfilling the contractual link. That is without taking into account the significant signing-on bonus he is asking for.

The midfielder was trained in one of the engineering courses with the most opportunities in the country.

In addition, the board of directors of the Lazio He is concerned about the Colombian’s physical condition, which has not been good for him in recent years and he has been hit by several injuries, several of which were muscular.

“The Colombian James Rodriguez He must be assessed as physically fit and asked for a two to three year contract, he should be given a large commission for going from zero,” said Corriere dello Sport

Ledesma is excited

Christian Daniel Ledesma, former Lazio player, spoke on Tag24 on the possibility of seeing James Rodríguez in the blue and white shirt and pointed out that it would be a dream for a fan base that always supports a club that has not been able to make that leap in quality to fight for the league title in Italy.

The '10' would be close to returning to Spain

“James Rodriguez, “Even though it’s a dream, he’s the one with the most experience and talent… I think James Rodriguez, in the last Copa America, showed everyone that he’s still in good shape. We’re talking about a footballer who has great quality and can make the difference. I don’t know if it’s a suggestion or not. But we’re talking about an international-level footballer, who could help Lazio make a leap in quality,” said Ledesma.

HAROLD YEPES

SPORTS