The threat of rain and the sabotage of the railway network suffered in the early hours of this Friday are worrying the French authorities, just hours before an opening ceremony of the Paris 2024 Olympic Games which must be “great”.

The French railway company (SNCF) was “the victim of several simultaneous malicious acts in the early hours of the morning on the Atlantic, North and East high-speed lines,” the company said, adding that there were “deliberate arson attacks to damage the facilities.”

Sports Minister Amélie Oudéa-Castera condemned this “sabotage” against the “Sports’ Games”, while her Transport Minister Patrice Vergriete denounced a “scandalous criminal act” affecting some 800,000 passengers, many of whom were due to travel to the capital to attend the ceremony.

The Mayor of Paris, Anne Hidalgosaid that “what happened is unacceptable, but it will not impact on tonight’s ceremony.” The president of the International Olympic Committee, Thomas Bach, reiterated that he has “full confidence” in the French authorities.

It was not the only bad news that the Paris-2024 organisation woke up to, as the day dawned with light rain and, according to the latest forecasts from La Chaîne Méteo, there is a “70 to 80% chance” that the event will be rained out.

Some 7,500 competitors will sail 85 boats across six kilometres of waters dividing the French capital, waiting in anticipation of the ambitious four-hour ceremony that blends French culture with Olympic values, watched live by 320,000 spectators.

Macron promises an “incredible” ceremony

“You will have one of the most incredible opening ceremonies,” promised French President Emmanuel Macron at a dinner for heads of state held at the Louvre museum on Thursday. Handled with extreme secrecy by its officials, the number is believed to include the participation of American pop star Lady Gagathe Canadian singer Celine Dion and Aya Nakamura, the most listened to francophone artist on the planet and a recurring target of the French far right.

What is certain is that the opening, which has required colossal security efforts, will be witnessed live by personalities and up to 85 leaders of a world in tension due to the wars in Ukraine and Gaza.

“It’s a big gamble,” said Tony Estanguet, president of the organising committee (COJO), aware of the logistical efforts involved in putting on an open-air event in a context of terrorist alert, in a country still scarred by the jihadist attacks of 13 November 2015, which left 130 dead in Paris.

Paris, a fortress

The ceremony was designed by the French theatre director Thomas Jollyknown for the successful opera-rock musical Starmania, and to a certain extent it can be seen as a transgressive idea. It will be the first of a few Olympic Games to take place outside a stadium, forcing an unprecedented security operation that has turned the centre of Paris into a veritable fortress.

Some 45,000 police and private security guards hired for the occasion will be deployed on Friday, and snipers will even be stationed at strategic points in the capital to ensure security during the parade. Israeli and Palestinian sports delegations will be given extra care amid fears that the Israeli offensive in Gaza could be a potential motive for would-be attackers.

Israel will be represented by its president, Isaac Herzog, while Jibril Rajoub, head of the Palestinian Olympic Committee, will be the face of the Palestinian Authority. The most notable absence will be that of Vladimir Putin, following Russia’s exclusion over its invasion of Ukraine. His Ukrainian counterpart, Volodymyr Zelensky, is not on the guest list.

US First Lady Jill Biden will attend the event without President Joe Biden, who recently dropped out of the re-election race against Donald Trump, survivor of a recent assassination attempt. China will send Vice President Han Zheng and Spain King Felipe, while Javier Milei (Argentina), Gustavo Petro (Colombia) and Santiago Peña (Paraguay) will be the Latin American dignitaries.

