Decathlon gold hope Leo Neugebauer is going into the Olympic Games cool and extremely self-confident – ​​in Paris, the 24-year-old could even win the special Breaking the 9000 point mark“I would say that it is definitely possible, no question about it,” said Neugebauer on Friday at the training camp in Kienbaum.

Not everything went perfectly with his German record from June with 8961 points. “I know what I can do, I know that there is still a little more in it,” said Neugebauer, who as number one in the world will travel to the Seine: “It will be a cool competition.” With world record holder Kevin Mayer (9126), Ashton Eaton (9045), Roman Sebrle (9026) and Damian Warner (9018), only four decathletes in history have achieved over 9000 points.

Neugebauer says he is not nervous as the top favorite for gold. “Well, I would say I just showed myself this year what I can do,” said the athlete from VfB Stuttgart. “I would say that it puts more pressure on other people because they see: ‘Oh Leo can do that, now I have to show what I can do.'”

Neugebauer, who has now completed his college studies in the USA but will continue to live and train in Austin, Texas after the Olympics, wants to try to “approach all competitions as relaxed as possible and have a bit of fun – just enjoy the atmosphere and show what I can do.”

Right from his Olympic debut, Neugebauer is considered Gold candidateafter the fifth-place finisher at the World Championships improved his German record to 8961 points at the beginning of June. This means that Neugebauer travels to Paris as the world number one with a large lead. World champion Pierce Lepage (Canada) had to cancel his Olympic start due to injury. The decathlon at the Stade de France will take place on 2 and 3 August instead. (sid)