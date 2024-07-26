Kylian Mbappé and Jude Bellingham will miss the pre-season tour real Madrid by the United States after his important participations with France and England in Euro 2024.
Los Blancos begin their summer preparations this weekend but have already played a friendly behind closed doors this week, beating second-division Albacete 3-0 on Wednesday night.
Madrid will travel to the United States in the coming days but will not be able to count on some of its most prominent stars for their tours of the country.
Mbappe will not make his debut in a Madrid shirt after France reached the semi-finals of Euro 2024, while beaten finalist Bellingham will also be given more time. Both are expected to be back in first-team contention for the UEFA Super Cup clash against Europa League champions Atalanta in mid-August, according to sources. The Athletic .
Dani Carvajal, Ferland Mendy, Aurelien Tchouameni, Eduardo Camavinga and Federico Valverde are also expected to be absent after long international commitments.
However, Endrick and Vinicius Junior, who suffered disappointment for Brazil alongside compatriots Eder Militao and Rodrygo at the Copa America, will be in contention for friendlies against Milan, Clasico rivals Barcelona and Chelsea.
The squad is expected to be fairly young due to the absences, and Madrid are preparing for another year full of games after their successes last season.
Carlo Ancelotti’s side begin their La Liga campaign the weekend after the Super Cup and will also compete in the Copa del Rey, the Spanish Super Cup, the FIFA Intercontinental Cup and the FIFA Club World Cup throughout 2024/25.
The negative effects of increased workloads on players is part of a plan by European leagues and players to sue FIFA over the “overcrowded” and “unsustainable” international match calendar.
Madrid suffered some fitness problems last season, with Thibaut Courtois, David Alaba and Militao all affected by cruciate ligament injuries.
