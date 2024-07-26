During the San Diego Comic Con some important announcements about the video game were shared Marvel RivalsHere two of the characters that will soon arrive in the hero shooter were revealed. Thor and Jeff the Land Shark join the fray with their own abilities.

Thor appeared in a new cinematic trailer for Marvel Rivals, but we didn’t get to see any of his abilities in-game. As for Jeff the Land Shark, he had a trailer entirely focused on him. Still, her gameplay was not shown either, only her funny and cute personality.

Fortunately, we won’t have to wait long to find out how this pair of characters are controlled. Both will join the rest of the playable heroes starting next July 27. So surely NetEase will release another trailer of its gameplay or we will simply be able to see them within the title.

Marvel Rivals It is currently in its closed beta phase since July 23. It doesn’t have an official release date yet, but it’s expected to arrive on PC, PlayStation 5, and Xbox Series X/S as free-to-play when it’s ready. Does this catch your attention?

What is Marvel Rivals about?

Marvel Rivals It is a video game of the hero shooter genre, similar to Overwatchwith heroes and villains from the publisher as its characters. So far there are 26 confirmed characters including Iron Man, Spider-Man, Venom, Rocket Raccoon, Hulk and many more. Each with their own skills and play style.

Three different game modes have been announced so far: Convoy, Domination and Convergence. Another difference is that it features highly destructible environments. Perhaps this and its cast will be enough to differentiate itself from other similar titles already on the market.

