Second strike in less than 24 hours for Inter Miami who after Lionel Messi have signed midfielder Sergio Busquets out of Barcelona. The 35-year-old Busquets, who has spent his entire playing career at the Camp Nou, left Barça at the end of the season and will be reunited with former team-mate Lionel Messi. In announcing the new arrival, Inter Miami explained “that they have signed a contract with the legendary Spanish midfielder Sergio Busquets for the entire 2025 Major League Soccer season [MLS]”.

“The former World Cup champion, nine-time La Liga winner and former FC Barcelona captain who is regarded as one of the greatest midfielders of all time is expected to join the squad in the coming days.” Busquets won the 2010 World Cup and the 2012 European Championships with Spain and in over 15 seasons with Barça he made 721 appearances in all competitions, placing him third in the Catalan club’s appearances table.