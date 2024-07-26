The Rowenta Silence Extreme is a cooling device designed to offer a perfect balance between power and silence.

This fan is ideal for those looking for a cool and comfortable environment without the annoyance of excessive noise, and Rowenta’s advanced technology has allowed it to create a product that is not only powerfulbut also extremely quietmaking it perfect for use in bedrooms, offices and other spaces where silence is essential.

Main features of the Rowenta Silence Extreme

The Rowenta Silence Extreme combines intense cooling power with ultra-quiet operation, with noise levels that can go down up to 35 dB(A)this fan is one of the quietest on the market.

The fan offers several operating modes, including the “Silent Night” for almost imperceptible operation during the night and in sleep mode “Turbo Boost” for fast and powerful cooling.

The Rowenta Silence Extreme has been designed to be not only functional but also aesthetically pleasing, as it is equipped with an electronic control panel and a compact remote control for easy use, and some models are also equipped with a sleep function. automatic oscillation which allows the air to be distributed evenly throughout the room.

Finally, some models include a mosquito repellent system which uses air movement to distribute the insecticide, offering additional protection against these insects that infest the sultry summer evenings.

The Rowenta Silence Extreme is versatile and can be used in various contexts, specifically it is the ideal product for:

bedrooms : thanks to its silent mode, it is perfect for keeping the room cool during the night without disturbing your sleep;

: thanks to its silent mode, it is perfect for keeping the room cool during the night without disturbing your sleep; offices : the low noise level makes it suitable for use in offices, where silence is essential for concentration;

: the low noise level makes it suitable for use in offices, where silence is essential for concentration; ssick of life: can be used in living rooms, kitchens and other living spaces to improve overall comfort.

Technical specifications of the Rowenta Silence Extreme

The Rowenta Silence Extreme is a fan that combines power and silence, offering a series of advanced technical features that make it an exceptional cooling device, but let’s see with a detailed analysis its technical specifications:

Engine power: The fan is equipped with a powerful motor that ensures an intense air flow, the power varies depending on the model, but in general, the Rowenta Silence Extreme offers enough power to quickly cool rooms of different sizes.

Noise levels: one of the distinctive features of the Rowenta Silence Extreme is its silent operation, with noise levels that can go down to 35 dB(A), this fan is ideal for use in environments where silence is essential.

Air flow: The fan is designed to offer optimal airflow, with some models being able to reach a Air flow up to 1695 ft³/minensuring effective and uniform cooling.

As for the operating modes mentioned at the beginning of this article, let’s see them together in detail:

Silent Night Mode : This mode is designed for ultra-quiet operation at night, allowing you to sleep without being disturbed by fan noise.

: This mode is designed for ultra-quiet operation at night, allowing you to sleep without being disturbed by fan noise. Turbo Boost Mode : For fast and powerful cooling, Turbo Boost mode offers maximum fan power, ideal for particularly hot days.

: For fast and powerful cooling, Turbo Boost mode offers maximum fan power, ideal for particularly hot days. Automatic Oscillation: Some models are equipped with an automatic oscillation function that allows the air to be distributed evenly throughout the room.

From the point of view of design and ergonomics, the fan is equipped with a electronic control panel which allows you to easily adjust the fan settings, and some models include a compact remote control which allows you to control the fan remotely, offering an added level of convenience.

The Rowenta Silence Extreme also has a compact design, designed to be not only functional, but also aesthetically pleasing, small and easy to move, making it suitable for different environments.

Maintenance and cleaning

To ensure the correct functioning and longevity of the Rowenta Silence Extreme, it is important to follow some simple maintenance and cleaning rules:

Regular cleaning: it’s important Clean the fan regularly To avoid the accumulation of dust and dirt, it is recommended to use a slightly damp cloth to clean the unit and a vacuum cleaner to clean the front grille.

Safety precautions: before carrying out any maintenance operation, make sure to disconnect the fan from the power outlet, and Never allow water to enter the unit and do not use abrasive products that could damage the appearance of the fan.

Positioning: make sure the fan is placed on a stable and firm surface and is at a distance of at least 50 cm from any object (walls, curtains, aerosols, etc.).

Anti-Mosquito System: As mentioned, some models include a mosquito repellent system that uses air movement to distribute the insecticide, you can use any type of tablet insecticide designed for this system.

Finally the price, at the moment you can find it on sale on Amazon only 74.99 instead of 99.99.

