Editorial | It is no longer necessary to “ask” about Hungary’s EU compatibility

Editorial|Hungary supports the European Union, but when problems arise, the country demands solidarity from the EU.

Pthe language of ethics is sometimes tortuous. Minister of Foreign Affairs Elina Valtonen (Kok) pondered at the beginning of the week, Hungary’s position in the European Union: “At some point, it may be good to ask whether the European Union is the right reference group, if the ideas differ so fundamentally from our shared value base.”

So: “Somewhere”? “Ask”? “Can be good”? “Is it right”?

Here are the instructions for Kapaka’s porter. At some point, it may be good for him to ask if a cozy indoor space is the right environment for someone who behaves in a disruptive manner and picks up food from other people’s plates.

The Commission froze EU subsidies from Hungary worth more than 10 billion euros. The reason was that the country systematically violated the principles of the rule of law. In December, the Commission considered that Hungary had developed in the right direction and released the money.

The development is very open, however, not recent Rule of Law report by show According to the report published by the commission, Hungary has still not made progress in the points that the commission previously demanded of it. At that time, the commission drew attention to the problems of media independence and civil society, as well as corruption reaching the highest levels of society, and demanded changes.

Unkar’s problem is not only that the principles of the rule of law are not respected. Hungary acts against the interests of the European Union – even during its presidency. Hungary is playing with Russia and hindering the Union’s chances of supporting Ukraine.

But when problems arise, Hungarian decision-makers are coming To Brussels to demand solidarity. Ukraine decided to suspend the transport of Russian oil passing through the pipeline through its territory to the West. Hungary depends on this oil. Hungary told the EU to act quickly and support Hungary.

The EU is in no hurry in this matter. And you shouldn’t be hasty when weighing up whether Hungary will be paid the rest of the shelved support euros.

