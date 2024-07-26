Boca Juniors faced Independent of the Valley in the match corresponding to the return of the sixteenth of the South American Cup in the Candy box and managed to advance to the next round by beating the Uruguayan by the minimum Edinson Cavani at minute 39, after having tied the first inning without scoring and despite having run out Milton Delgado to 61 by expulsion.
His next rival for the round of 16 of the South American Cup will be the Cruzeiro from Brazil, which they would face between August 14 and 21, closing everything on Brazilian soil.
However, it will first be measured against Institute in Córdoba, for the Professional League. We review news and possible formation.
Diego Martínez will analyze his players after the exhaustion against Independiente del Valle. Milton Delgado, who was expelled, has a chance to be a starter since the suspension for the local tournament does not apply.
The presence of Luis AdvinculaMarcos Rojo and Edinson Cavaniwho barely made it to the rematch last Wednesday against Independiente del Valle from Ecuador, for the round of 16 of the Copa Sudamericana.
It is likely that the coach will not even call up these players so that they arrive in top form for the match on Wednesday, July 31 against Banfield, due to the pending match of the 7th date, at La Bombonera.
Dylan Gorosito or Nicolás Figal could play on the Peruvian side, the Chilean Gary Medel would take Rojo’s place and Milton Giménez would partner Miguel Merentiel up front.
Sergio Romero: Dylan Gorosito or Nicolas Figal, Cristian Lema, Gary Medel, Lautaro Blanco; Tomas Belmonte, Pol Fernandez, Milton Delgado or Mauricio Benitez, Brian Aguirre; Milton Gimenez and Miguel Merentiel.
#Bocas #lineup #play #Instituto #Professional #League
Leave a Reply