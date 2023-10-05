Georgina Rodriguez is the wife of Cristiano Ronaldo. In addition to being one, she is an influential woman, and every message she sends on her networks causes curiosity. Well, this is her, she is brave.

The model got tired of everything they say and made the drastic decision to go to trial with some television networks that talked about her past.

Because?

Rodríguez points out that the media “defamed her name” when they published supposedly false information about her life before she was famous.

“The complaint was filed by Rodríguez in 2021 and according to the media ABC of Spain, The process has been slowed down due to a strike by public officials. The trial, which takes place this October 3 and 4, is public, but it is unknown if Georgina will be present, since her presence is not mandatory,” said www.diariodelasamericas.com

And he added: “The lawsuit from the Portuguese soccer player’s partner arose after these media outlets supposedly made public a series of details about the model and her relationship with her father, which is considered a violation of the right to honor and privacy by not have the approval of the affected person.”

What is said

The publication states that “the sister of the influencer, Ivana Rodriguezwas present as part of the delegation that appeared in Pozuelo de Alarcón. The plaintiff’s family member explained that the day went positively and the goal is to protect Georgina’s past.”

Mario Bonacholawyer and specialist in defense of the right to honor and privacy, is in charge of representing the socialite in Pozuelo de Alarcón.

“Let justice be done,” he said. Ivana Bonacho noted that , who confirmed his client’s request in the lawsuit: “Basically, the protection of the right to privacy and one’s own image.”

“It has gone very well. The trial has taken place normally, it is being considered for sentencing and now the judge will decide whether this protection is appropriate or not. Depending on how everything has developed, all positive. “We believe that our line is clear and, well, we will respect the judicial decision,” added the lawyer.

