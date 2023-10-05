The board of directors of the Guadalajara Sports Club removed Cristian Calderón, Alexis Vega and the young man Raul Martinez for indiscipline in entering women into the concentration hotel in Toluca last weekend.
The decision was respected by the coaching staff headed by Veljko Paunovic facing the Clásico Tapatío on Matchday 12 of the Apertura 2023 tournament. And after this, there is talent in the quarry that can benefit from the absence of the starters.
The Sacred Flock is working this week ahead of the duel against Atlas at the Akron Stadium, without two of its first team members. The Guadalajara team needs a victory in an important way by accumulating only two of the last 18 points played in the Apertura 2023.
On Sunday, the red and white team played its sixth game without winning in the tournament by drawing 1-1 with Toluca at ‘La Bombonera’. The red and whites announced on Tuesday that Alexis Vega, Cristian Calderón and Raul Martinez They were separated from the main staff due to a scandal.
The coaching staff has already made a decision in the absence of Alexis Vega and Cristian Calderon in your template. The Serbian called the homegrown striker Armando Gonzalez, current red-and-white scorer in the U-23 category. The attacker could enter the Clásico Tapatío squad and make his debut in one of the most important games on the calendar.
Meanwhile, the position he left vacant Cristian Calderonwill be occupied by the youth squad player Mateo Chavez. The son of ‘Tilon‘comes from being a figure of the Tapatío Sports Club in the 1-1 draw with Atlantean in the capital and could receive his opportunity in the first team.
