From the hospital bed where he is hospitalized, Costantino Vitagliano makes profound reflections on what is important in life. While his fans wish him to recover quickly

He indulges in deep reflections on life's priorities and what really matters Costantino Vitagliano, in hospital for what appears to be a rare disease that affected him. Nothing is yet known about his health condition. Meanwhile, on social media i Fans wish him a speedy recoveryin the hope that he can recover quickly and return home.

The former tronista of Men and Women He recently said on social media that he discovered he had a rare disease. Through a series of updates on her Instagram profile, directly from her hospital bed, she wanted to send messages to friends and enemies.

I hope that everyone can have what they have always dreamed of so that they will understand that that is not happiness. I wish all my friends and enemies to realize all their dreams, to become rich and famous.

There were many comments from fans, who wanted to show closeness to the former tronista of Men and Women. Some admirers of Constantine tell him that he is absolutely right, that his words are holy.

Everyone wishes him a speedy recovery and that he can soon return to the affection of his loved ones. In particular by his daughter, little Ayla, born from the relationship with Elisa Mariani, who however he has no longer been with for some time.

Costantino Vitagliano in hospital: what are his health conditions?

Apparently the health conditions of the king of tronistas are not improving. Costantino has been hospitalized for two weeks now. He never disclosed the reason for his hospitalization, also because the doctors still do not have a clear diagnosis.

The hope, also of his fans, is that he can recover soon and return home to be treated for what could be a rare disease that has affected him. The hope is that he will soon be able to hug his daughter again.