Opel Corsa Station Wagon turns 25. In fact, it was 1998 when the German car manufacturer debuted its iconic compact in an “elongated” version: based on the second generation of the original model, Corsa-B Station Wagon it was the result of collaboration between the German parent company and the research center of the Brazilian subsidiary. Its Italian premiere debut took place on the occasion of Turin Motor Show of that same year: it was also clearly intended for the Italian market, but its production took place in Argentina, more precisely in the Rosario plant.

Two engines, one setup

From the original model there were different elements taken up on the station wagon, starting from the 3-5 door sedan platform. But not only that: the front, the floor and most of the passenger compartment were in fact the same as the standard Corsa. The Italian public had no choice as regards the setting, which was in fact unique, the issue linked to it was different engines: you could in fact opt ​​for the 1,400 ECOTEC 16-valve 90 HP/66 kW produced in Austria, or alternatively for the 1,700 Diesel 60 HP/44 kW built in Japan.

Equipment and options

The standard equipment included innovative equipment if we think of the time in which this car found space on the market: from the four electric windows to the “immobilizer” anti-theft device, passing through the power steering and the height-adjustable driver's seat. As optionalHowever, it was possible to add ABS, a “full-size” airbag on the driver and passenger side, air conditioning, fog lights, electrically adjustable rear-view mirrors and alloy wheels with oversized tires to the basic setup.

Opel was a turning point for the time

“In a historical moment in which station wagons were the major players on the European market of the automobile, Opel Italia decided to further expand its leadership in the sector by combining the popular station wagon versions of Opel Astra, Vectra, Omega with a similar proposal created on the basis of the second generation of Opel Corsa – says the car manufacturer of the Blitz – Corsa-B Station Wagon gave Opel Italia the opportunity to present itself, unique on our marketwith a complete range of station wagons which, with the introduction of the Corsa, touched the main segments of the automotive market”.