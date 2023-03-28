Branko horoscope: the astrologer’s forecast for today

BRANKO HOROSCOPE – What do the stars say in the horoscope about Branko of today, Tuesday 28 March 2023? The astrologer has consulted the stars, and as always his horoscope was broadcast by the radio station, RDS, or other online sites such as the city courier or solodonna.it. Below are the complete predictions (present online) sign by sign of Branko’s horoscope today, Tuesday 28 Marchor 2023:

Aries

Dear Aries, dialogue with your closest relatives must always be maintained, even if there may be conflicting opinions or complex issues. In addition to the family, today you should also pay more attention to the housing sphere.

Bull



Dear friends of Taurus, according to Branko’s horoscope, as good earth signs you prefer to be sure of the information you receive, for fear of not falling into nasty traps. Despite this, today perhaps you will be the victim of wrong information: luckily you don’t lack the energy to get yourself out of trouble!

Twins

Dear Gemini, you may be disappointed in a friendship you put so much trust in. Meditate well. it could have been a trivial misunderstanding: if you really care, open a dialogue and clarify the matter well.

Cancer



Dear Cancers, the grit you have now – thanks to the power of Mars – will help you open new paths, even where in the past you didn’t believe it was possible. Use everything you have at your disposal to build your future.

Lion

Dear friends of Leo, according to Branko’s horoscope for today (Tuesday 28 March 2023), there is something missing and that prevents you from living the day to the best of your possibilities. You are nervous: a trifle is enough for you to go into a rage and throw everything in the air. In the evening reflect on why you have been feeling so restless.

COUPLE AFFINITIES FOR ALL ZODIAC SIGNS

Virgin

Dear Virgos, you may make some mistakes in good conscience, but it will irreparably damage your mood. Don’t be too hard on yourself and try to distract yourself in the evening.

Balance

Dear Libra, harmony is finally back in the family thanks to your strategic mediation between relatives. if you have to drive, be more careful and cautious than usual.

BRANKO’S HOROSCOPE FOR 2023

Scorpio

Dear Scorpios, according to Branko’s horoscope today, ambition rhymes with the word success for you today! However, everything will depend on the commitment you put into play and the good use of your skills.

Sagittarius

Dear Sagittarius, today the right word is ‘organisation’: try to manage your time in the best possible way, anticipate possible obstacles and save as much time as possible.

Capricorn

Dear friends of Capricorn, the recent astral changes have put a strain on your mood: you are nervous and short-tempered in this period. However, at least today make the effort to forgive small mistakes made by others, but also by yourselves.

Acquarium

Dear Aquarius, according to Branko’s horoscope today (Tuesday 28 March 2023), the time has come to take stock of your work and financial situation. Perhaps you need to save more: it would be enough for you to eliminate some superfluous expenses, you don’t need to give up everything.

Fish

Dear Pisces, your sensitivity is heightened, but so is your practical sense. These two things combined can be very powerful in different areas. You may receive a special invitation.

WHAT IS THE ASCENDANT AND HOW IS IT CALCULATED