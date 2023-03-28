The former Azzurri coach: “His return to Italy would be a great thing for Serie A. He’s someone who lets you win the Scudetti. Even as a player he had the mentality of a coach, and when we were in Usa ’94…”
I consider Antonio Conte to be one of the best coaches on the European scene and, after leaving Tottenham, his possible return to an Italian club can only please me: we would find a coach who has acquired even more experience and knowledge to make available to his players .
