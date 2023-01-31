Without any shadow of a doubt, Barbara D’Urso she is one of the most loved and popular presenters in the world of Italian television. According to some rumors that are becoming more and more insistent on the web, the woman could say goodbye to The Pupa and the Geek. But who would take his place? Let’s find out all the details together.

There Pupa and the nerd it’s a Reality show broadcast on Italia Uno in which two completely distant worlds, that of babes and that of nerds, come together. In the last edition, the authors of the program had decided to add some changes. In fact, the Italian public was able to see Barbara D’Urso at leadership helm.

The woman had replaced Andrea Pucci. In the study of The Pupa and the Geekthe protagonists performed games and challenges and they also had the opportunity to confront the commentators Soleil Sorge and Federico Fashion Style.

However, now it seems that the editorial team has opted for a back to the origins. In fact, in the new edition of the program, Italian viewers could see the great return of Enrico Papi. The latter was the first to host the reality show in 2006 together with Federica Panicucci. To spread it scoop it was Deianira Marzano who revealed on her social accounts:

It seems that Enrico Papi has been confirmed at the helm of La Pupa and il Secchione.

We are currently unaware of the truthfulness of this news. In fact, none have arrived yet confirmation or denial neither by the conductor himself nor by the authors of the program. In any case, after a few years of absence, Enrico Papi has made his return to the Mediaset networks also with Jokes aside which has been very successful.