The GDP (Gross Domestic Product) of the Euro Zone rose by 0.1% in the 4th quarter of 2022 compared to the previous 3 months. The indicator was stable in the European Union. The data is from eurostat, the region’s statistics agency, and were released this Tuesday (31.jan.2023). Here’s the full (216 KB, in English).

The result for the 4th quarter represents a decrease in relation to the 3rd quarter of 2022, which the indicator was 0.3%. In 2022, GDP increased by 3.5% in the Eurozone.

Compared to the same period of 2021, growth was 1.9%.

Among the Member States that made Q4 2022 data available, Ireland (+3.5%) recorded the biggest increase from the previous quarter. Followed by Latvia (+0.3%), Spain and Portugal (both +0.2%).

The biggest falls were registered in Lithuania (-1.7%), as well as in Austria (-0.7%) and Sweden (-0.6%).