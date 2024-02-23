MS band from Mazatlán, Sinaloa, achieves Lo Nuestro award 2024 in the 'Band Song of the Year' category thanks to their hit 'And what if it works?', and received a standing ovation from the audience at the Center in Miami, Florida, USA.

'What if it works?' It is a topic that MS band He performs in a duo with Yuridia, thus reaffirming himself as the currently leading group in the Mexican regional.

Banda MS continues to reap achievements thanks to their music and on this occasion, at Premios Lo Nuestro 2024 they achieve one more for their song 'What if it works?'

This year in Lo Nuestro Awards, MS band It earned five nominations:

Song of the Year: 'What If It Works?'

Collaboration of the year (Mexican music): 'Solo que lo doubtes' (Banda MS and Yahritza y su Esencia)

Group or Duo of the Year (Mexican Music)

Song of the Year (Mexican Music): 'And What If It Works?' (Yuridia and Banda MS)

MS band In numbers, currently:

Spotify. – 15.6 million monthly listeners

Youtube. – 3.9 million subscribers

Instagram. – 3.8 million followers

Facebook. – 17 million followers

TikTok. – 3.5 million followers

